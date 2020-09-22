US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks bounce

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes jumped at the open on Tuesday, led by a bounce in technology-related stocks, while the blue-chip Dow was subdued on uncertainty over more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.69 points, or 0.45%, at 3,295.75, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 94.50 points, or 0.88%, to 10,873.30 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 22.64 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 27,170.34. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)