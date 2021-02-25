SEARCH
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech shares fall

25 Feb 2021 / 22:37 H.

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as heavyweight technology-related stocks remained under pressure with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.92 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 31,955.94.

    The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.63 points, or 0.25%, at 3,915.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.33 points, or 0.63%, to 13,512.64 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

