US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings

July 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief deal, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.32 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 26,529.45. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.14 points, or 0.16%, at 3,234.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.07 points, or 0.26%, to 10,509.20 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)