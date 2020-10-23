SEARCH
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

23 Oct 2020 / 21:36 H.

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov. 3 presidential election gets closer.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.99 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,409.65.

    The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.41 points, or 0.33%, at 3,464.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 30.00 points, or 0.26%, to 11,536.01 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

