SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open as COVID-19 cases surge

17 Nov 2020 / 22:38 H.

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record closing highs a day earlier, as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.29 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 29,800.15.

    The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.60 points, or 0.46%, at 3,610.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.78 points, or 0.09%, to 11,913.35 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast