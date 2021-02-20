USA is back as leader of the free world, UK's Johnson says

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Joe Biden has put the United States back as leader of the free world in a fantastic move that has helped the West to unite, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"As you've seen and heard earlier, America is unreservedly back as the leader of the free world and that is a fantastic thing," Johnson told the Munich Security Conference, referring to a speech by the U.S. president earlier on Friday.

"The gloom has been overdone. And we're turning a corner and the countries we call the West are drawing together and combining their formidable strength and expertise once again,"

(Reporting by William James and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alistair Smout)