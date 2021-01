Jan 28 (Reuters) - User reports on Downdetector.com indicated Morgan Stanley-owned E-Trade was having problems, the website said late on Thursday.

The portal, which tracks outages, said most incidents were of people reporting issues while logging in to the electronic trading platform. (https://bit.ly/3pojaA9)

E-Trade did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)