USMNT, Juventus MF Weston McKennie's home burglarized

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie's home was burglarized during Juventus' Coppa Italia quarterfinal win over visiting SPAL on Wednesday in Turin, Italy, ESPN reported after receiving confirmation by the team.

After McKennie returned home from the game -- which he entered in the 87th minute of a 4-0 victory -- he reported to authorities that branded shoes, clothes and several other valuable items had been stolen.

Police said whoever committed the crime appears to have knowledge that McKennie would not be home at the time.

McKennie, 22, is on loan from Germany side Schalke. He has scored four goals in 21 games across all competitions for Juventus. For the USMNT, McKennie has six goals and three assists in 21 games.

