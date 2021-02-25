USWNT routs Argentina 6-0 to capture SheBelieves Cup

Megan Rapinoe scored two goals and Kristie Mewis and Carli Lloyd each added a goal and an assist as the U.S. women's national team overwhelmed Argentina 6-0 to win the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando on Wednesday.

The Americans (3-0-0, nine points) needed at least a tie for their fourth title in the six years of the tourney after Brazil (2-1-0, six points) defeated Canada 2-0 earlier in the day.

Rapinoe scored twice in the opening 26 minutes, and Lloyd and Mewis contributed goals for a 4-0 halftime lead.

Alex Morgan's goal in the 84th minute was her 108th to break a tie with Michelle Akers for fifth all-time on the U.S. list. Christen Press made it 6-0 in the 88th with her 60th goal.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 37 matches (34-0-3) and is 48-0-5 in the past 53 home games.

Earlier in the tournament, the U.S. edged Canada 1-0 and topped Brazil 2-0.

Argentina was a late replacement for Japan, which withdrew because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns. The Argentines at No. 31 were the lowest-ranked team in the field behind No. 1 U.S. and Brazil and Canada, who are tied for the eighth.

After losing 4-1 to Brazil, Argentina allowed a 92nd-minute goal in a 1-0 loss to Canada.

The U.S. made quick work of the Argentines.

Rapinoe made it 1-0 by taking an overhead ball from Rose Lavelle and calmly finishing from the middle of the penalty area in the 16th minute.

Rapinoe doubled the lead 10 minutes later, running through the box to convert a pass from Lloyd for her 57th international goal. She is the all-time SheBelieves Cup goals leader with seven.

Lloyd added her 124th goal in the 35th minute from Mewis, and Mewis, in her first start since March 10, 2014, made it 4-0 in the 41st with her fourth goal.

Jane Campbell did not make a save as the U.S. extended its shutout streak to a program-record 11 games.

