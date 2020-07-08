SEARCH
Uzbekistan to introduce second lockdown from July 10

08 Jul 2020 / 15:59 H.

    TASHKENT, July 8 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan will impose a second wave of lockdown restrictions between July 10 and Aug. 1 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Central Asian nation's government said on Wednesday.

    The former Soviet republic will limit the movement of vehicles, close non-food shopping malls and markets, parks, cafes and restaurants and entertainment venues, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

