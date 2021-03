March 15 (Reuters) - Top mutual fund manager Vanguard Group has suspended plans to launch a mutual-fund business in China and its shift will lead to a small number of jobs being eliminated, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3lrHgc3 late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)