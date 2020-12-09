SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Vatican number two admitted to hospital for prostate operation

09 Dec 2020 / 02:49 H.

    VATICAN CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.

    A statement said Parolin, 65, was suffering from prostatic hypertrophy, a common, noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland.

    It said Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, was expected to be discharged in a few days and gradually resume his work. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast