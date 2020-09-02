SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

VENEZUELA OPPOSITION INSISTED ON OUTSIDE OBSERVERS FOR THE VOTE, WHICH MADURO ACCEPTED: CAVUSOGLU

02 Sep 2020 / 07:09 H.

    VENEZUELA OPPOSITION INSISTED ON OUTSIDE OBSERVERS FOR THE VOTE, WHICH MADURO ACCEPTED: CAVUSOGLU

    Did you like this article?

    email blast