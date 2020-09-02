SEARCH
Verizon has $1.9 billion in winning bids in 3.5 GHz spectrum auction -- FCC

02 Sep 2020 / 22:51 H.

    WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said a Verizon Communications Inc unit won bids worth nearly $1.9 billion in an auction of a key spectrum block in the 3.5 GHz band.

    In total, 228 bidders won bids worth nearly $4.6 billion for the mid-band spectrum block. The FCC says the auctioned spectrum will further the deployment of next-generation 5G networks and the Internet of Things. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the auction of 91% of spectrum offered demonstrated there was "strong demand." (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

