Jan 26 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added fewer monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than expected during the fourth quarter, as it faced increased competition from rivals T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc .

The company added 279,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the quarter, below FactSet estimates of 443,100. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)