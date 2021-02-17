Veteran F Erik Hurtado joins CF Montreal

CF Montreal signed forward Erik Hurtado through the 2021 season with an option for 2022, the club announced Tuesday.

Hurtado, 30, has recorded 19 goals and 10 assists in 133 career matches (58 starts) with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City. He had personal-best five tallies in both 2014 (with the Whitecaps) and 2020 (with Sporting KC).

"We are happy with the acquisition of Erik," CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said. "He's a versatile player with many seasons of experience in MLS. As he was available, we took this opportunity to add him to our squad."

Hurtado joins offseason acquisitions Sunusi Ibrahim and Bjorn Johnsen as well as Romell Quioto and Mason Toye as forwards on CF Montreal.

