Veteran F Grabner nears decision on playing future

Veteran forward Michael Grabner will wait until the start of the NHL season before deciding whether to continue his career -- and, if so, which team to join -- according to a report from the Arizona Republic.

The 33-year-old Grabner tallied 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 46 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. Arizona bought out his contract in October, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Grabner has recorded six seasons with double-digit goals, including four seasons with 20-plus goals, but his production dropped off over the past couple seasons with Arizona. He has scored 175 goals in 11 seasons in the league, which has included stints with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and the Coyotes.

The NHL season is slated to begin Jan. 13.

