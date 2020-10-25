SEARCH
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE AND HIS WIFE BOTH TESTED NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 ON SATURDAY-PENCE SPOKESMAN

25 Oct 2020 / 10:50 H.

