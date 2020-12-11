Vietnam, Britain say conclude free trade agreement negotiations

HANOI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain and Vietnam said on Friday that they had concluded talks to negotiate a new free trade agreement, just weeks before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31.

"99% of tariffs between the two countries will be eliminated by the time of full implementation," the British Embassy in Hanoi said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the final deal, which will for Britain replace the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), would be signed. (Reporting by James Pearson Editing by Ed Davies)