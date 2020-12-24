SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

VIETNAM CENTRAL BANK REPORTS CREDIT GROWTH OF 10.14% AS OF DEC 21 FROM END-2019

24 Dec 2020 / 09:45 H.

    VIETNAM CENTRAL BANK REPORTS CREDIT GROWTH OF 10.14% AS OF DEC 21 FROM END-2019

    Did you like this article?

    email blast