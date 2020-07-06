Vietnam reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

HANOI, July 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry on Monday reported 14 new coronavirus infections, all among Vietnamese citizens held in quarantine upon their arrival from overseas.

The Southeast Asian country has been 81 days without a domestically transmitted infection due to successful programmes to contain the virus. It has yet to report any deaths from the coronavirus and has confirmed 369 cases in total, over 90% of which have recovered. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)