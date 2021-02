HANOI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery is being restarted after a shutdown last Friday because of a blackout, a company source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"The refinery will be fully operational in about 10 days," the source said on Thursday, adding that the shutdown had not caused any damage. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)