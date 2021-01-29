Vietnam says COVID-19 outbreak 'basically under control' in exposed areas

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health minister said on Friday a new COVID-19 outbreak was "basically under control" in the most exposed areas affected by the latest infections.

Vietnam has reported 93 locally transmitted infections since the outbreak emerged on Thursday, most linked to an electronics factory in Hai Duong province, the epicentre.

Minister Nguyen Thanh Long told reporters on the sideline of a party congress in Hanoi that the country has conducted 3,674 tests since the outbreak, adding that its testing capacity was 50,000 a day. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Writing by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)