Vietnam says to secure 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

24 Feb 2021 / 18:23 H.

    HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam aims to obtain 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year, including 30 million through the WHO-led COVAX scheme, 30 million from AstraZeneca and the rest from negotiations with Pfizer, its health ministry said on Wednesday.

    "We can assure that we have enough vaccines for COVID-19 vaccination programme for our 100 million people," the health ministry said in a statement, noting talks were also taking place to secure Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

