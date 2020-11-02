Vikings CB Dantzler suffers neck injury

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cam Dantzler left on a stretcher during the first quarter of Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers with a neck injury and was taken to the hospital.

Dantzler was attempting to make a tackle when he absorbed an inadvertent thigh to the head from teammate Anthony Harris. His head tilted back as he fell to the ground.

"Cam Dantzler has full movement of his body and underwent an x-ray at Lambeau Field," the Vikings tweeted. "Out of caution, he has been transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation."

Vikings players knelt around the 22-year-old as he received medical attention. Medics kept Dantzler immobilized as they positioned him onto a backboard.

The Vikings selected Dantzler, a Mississippi State product, in the third round of the draft in April. He had 24 tackles in four games (all starts) entering Sunday's game. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

