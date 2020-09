LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic's 1.2 billion pound ($1.60 billion) rescue deal is set for completion this week after a London judge sanctioned the airline's restructuring plan in a court hearing on Wednesday.

Judge Richard Snowden gave the go ahead to the plan, which is aimed at helping the airline survive the coronavirus crisis and which creditors voted in favour of last week.

($1 = 0.7482 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)