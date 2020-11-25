Virgin Money profit slumps on half-billion bad loan charge

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK reported a 77% drop in annual underlying pre-tax profit on Wednesday, as it took a 501 million pound ($669.14 million) impairment charge against an expected surge in bad loans in Britain's coronavirus-driven economic downturn.

The UK's sixth-largest lender reported an underlying pretax profit of 124 million pounds for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of 539 million pounds a year earlier.

