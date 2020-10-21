Vuelta a Espana Summaries - Stage 2

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 2, Vuelta a España on Wednesday. Stage 2 Pamplona to Lekunberri, 151.6 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 5km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team 3:47:04 2. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma +19 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers " 5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 8. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling " 9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma " 10. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma "