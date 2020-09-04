Wales adds Portugal and more Greek islands to quarantine list

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Wales said it had added mainland Portugal, Gibraltar, French Polynesia and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesbos, Paros, Antiparos and Crete to the destinations that require travellers to quarantine on return from 0300 GMT on Friday.

The country imposed a quarantine on travellers returning from the Greek island of Zante earlier this week.

England said earlier on Thursday it was making no changes to its list of destinations subject to quarantine. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)