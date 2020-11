LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wales has cancelled all school exams next summer, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams, with all grades instead based on classroom assessments.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams, the BBC said. Assessments would instead be done under teacher supervision next year.

