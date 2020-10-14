Wales to ban entry to people in COVID hotspots in rest of UK

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wales announced on Wednesday that people living in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infections in the rest of the United Kingdom will be banned from entering the country.

Under plans being prepared by the Welsh government, those people in areas of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with high levels of coronavirus cases will not be able to travel to Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

"We are preparing to take this action to prevent people who live in areas where there are higher COVID infection rates across the UK from travelling to Wales and bringing the virus with them," he said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)