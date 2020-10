Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Welsh government is poised to nationalise its railways after a fall out on the bailout talks with the current operator, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Ministers are expected to formally announce the transfer of operations to state-owned Transport for Wales on Thursday morning, the report https://bit.ly/3dJTbOH said citing insiders.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)