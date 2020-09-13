Walsh HRs for 4th straight as Angels top Rockies

Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer in the 11th inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 win against the Colorado Rockies to even the three-game series on Saturday night in Denver.

Walsh homered for the fourth consecutive game and fifth in his last seven, lifting a 1-1 slider from Tyler Kinley (0-2) over the fence in right.

Albert Pujols and Justin Upton also had two hits apiece for the Angels (19-28), who have won seven of 10.

Angels starter Jaime Barria went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two and walking two.

Hoby Milner relieved Barria and tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before Mike Mayers later shut out the Rockies in the eighth and ninth.

Ty Buttrey (2-3) pitched a scoreless 10th before Matt Andriese pitched the 11th for his first save.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Trevor Story had two hits for Colorado (21-24), which is 1 1/2 games back of the Miami Marlins and two games back of the San Francisco Giants for the final playoff spots in the National League.

Both teams scored their first runs on sacrifice flies.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Barria walked the No. 9 hitter, catcher Tony Wolters, to start the inning. Wolters took third on a one-out single up the middle by Story and came home on Charlie Blackmon's sinking liner to center.

The Angels came back with a sacrifice fly of their own in the fourth to tie the score 1-1. Mike Trout led off with a walk before Los Angeles loaded the bases on back-to-back one-out singles by Pujols and Upton, setting up the sacrifice fly by Max Stassi.

In the bottom half Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon fouled off three two-strike pitches with two outs before grounding an opposite-field single to left to score Josh Fuentes for a 2-1 lead.

Pujols tied it 2-2 in the sixth when his line-drive double went off the wall in left and ricocheted past left fielder Raimel Tapia, allowing Anthony Rendon to score from first.

