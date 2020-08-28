SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

WANGFUJING GROUP SAYS H1 NET PROFIT DOWN 99.3% Y/Y AT 4.7 MLN YUAN

28 Aug 2020 / 16:18 H.

    WANGFUJING GROUP SAYS H1 NET PROFIT DOWN 99.3% Y/Y AT 4.7 MLN YUAN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast