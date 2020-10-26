Washington dumps Dallas to snap five-game skid

Kyle Allen tossed two second-quarter touchdown passes and Antonio Gibson rushed for a career-high 128 yards Sunday as the Washington Football Team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 25-3 defeat of the struggling Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md.

Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 194 yards as Washington (2-5) became the latest team to take advantage of the Cowboys' leaky defense. Washington outgained Dallas 397-142 and controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes.

The lopsided loss for Dallas (2-5) came with more injuries for a team already dealing with plenty of them. After losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5 to a season-ending broken ankle, the Cowboys saw backup Andy Dalton leave this game in the third quarter after absorbing an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.

Bostic was ejected and Dallas had to use its third quarterback in three games, rookie Ben DiNucci. The seventh-round draft pick tried three passes, completing two for 39 yards, but there was little he could do to turn this game around.

Washington's defense recorded six sacks, including a 16-yard strip-sack on Dalton from Landon Collins in the first quarter. The fumble was recovered in the end zone by Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz for a safety.

On the ensuing drive, Washington went 63 yards in seven plays. Gibson, a rookie from Memphis, capped the march with a 12-yard run at the 3:48 mark for a 9-0 lead.

The Cowboys scored their only points less than two minutes later on Greg Zuerlein's 45-yard field goal, set up by a 67-yard kickoff return from Tony Pollard.

Allen put the game away in the second quarter. After finding Terry McLaurin on a 52-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left in the first half, Allen connected with tight end Logan Thomas for a 15-yard score 3:08 before intermission for a 22-3 cushion.

Dustin Hopkins' 30-yard field goal with 13:23 left in the game was the second half's only scoring.

Dalton was 9 of 19 for 75 yards and an interception before leaving. The Cowboys said he was being evaluated for a concussion.

--Field Level Media