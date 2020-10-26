Washington dumps Dallas to snap five-game skid

Kyle Allen threw two second-quarter touchdown passes and Antonio Gibson rushed for a career-high 128 yards Sunday as the Washington Football Team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 25-3 defeat of the struggling Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md.

Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 194 yards as Washington (2-5) became the latest team to take advantage of the Cowboys' leaky defense. Washington outgained Dallas 397-142 and controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes.

The lopsided loss for Dallas (2-5) came with more injuries for a team already dealing with plenty of them. After losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5 to a season-ending broken ankle, the Cowboys saw backup Andy Dalton leave Sunday's game in the third quarter with a concussion after he absorbed an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.

The Cowboys confirmed after the game that Dalton, who will turn 33 on Thursday, will enter the league's concussion protocol as the team prepares for next Sunday night's game at Philadelphia. Dalton was 9 of 19 for 75 yards against Washington, with an interception.

Bostic was ejected, and Dallas had to use its third quarterback in three games, rookie Ben DiNucci. The seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison tried three passes, completing two for 39 yards, but there was little he could do to turn the game around.

Washington's defense recorded six sacks, including a 16-yard strip-sack on Dalton from Landon Collins in the first quarter. The fumble was recovered in the end zone by Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz for a safety.

On the ensuing drive, Washington went 63 yards in seven plays. Gibson, a rookie from Memphis, capped the march with a 12-yard run at the 3:48 mark for a 9-0 lead.

The Cowboys scored their only points less than two minutes later on Greg Zuerlein's 45-yard field goal, set up by a 67-yard kickoff return from Tony Pollard.

Allen put the game away in the second quarter. After finding Terry McLaurin on a 52-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left in the first half, Allen connected with tight end Logan Thomas for a 15-yard score 3:08 before intermission for a 22-3 cushion.

Dustin Hopkins' 30-yard field goal with 13:23 left in the game was the second half's only scoring.

--Field Level Media