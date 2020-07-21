Washington names Bateman to lead rebranding effort

Washington's NFL team hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer on Monday.

Alongside owner Dan Snyder, Bateman will lead the charge on the name change and rebranding as the franchise moves on from its controversial Redskins name and logo.

"Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years," Snyder said in a news release. "I can't think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization's marketing efforts into this new era."

Bateman will oversee all marketing activities, sponsor relations, internet and broadcast media operations, and overall business strategy.

"I am very excited to be joining the organization at such a critical moment in history," Bateman said. "I want to thank Dan for giving me the opportunity to come back and provide my perspective and expertise while we work to develop a new era for this proud franchise."

Bateman has been an executive in the sports, entertainment and media industries for more than 40 years. He was the CEO at Barton Cotton, Dick Clark Productions and NTN Buzztime.

--Field Level Media