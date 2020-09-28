Washington rookie DE Young (groin) out vs. Browns

Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young sustained a groin injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Young limped off the field with just under 11 minutes to play in the first half, ripping off his gloves along the way.

Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, entered the game tied for the NFL lead with 2.5 sacks this season.

Young registered 16.5 sacks last season with the Buckeyes. The 21-year-old recorded 30.5 sacks in three seasons with Ohio State.

--Field Level Media