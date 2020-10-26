Washington S Collins carted off with ankle injury

Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out.

The injury occurred with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter as Collins pursued scrambling Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton.

Collins' strip-sack of Dalton halfway through the opening quarter led to a safety and a 2-0 lead for the Washington Football Team. He also had four tackles and a sack before leaving the game.

Collins has played in 81 career games, all starts, with the New York Giants (2015-18) and Washington. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 All-Pro entered Sunday with 591 tackles, six sacks, nine interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in his career.

Washington was up 22-3 at halftime.

--Field Level Media