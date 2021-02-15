Washington says "eager" to work with new WTO DG

GENEVA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. delegate to the World Trade Organization said on Monday he was "eager" to work with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was appointed director-general by consensus at a closed-door meeting.

"The United States is committed to working closely with Director General Okonjo-Iweala and she can count on the United States to be a constructive partner," said Charge d'Affaires David Bisbee in remarks sent to Reuters by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva.

Washington under the Trump administration blocked Okonjo-Iweala's appointment in October in favour of her rival, South Korea's trade minister. (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)