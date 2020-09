ANKARA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's broadcasting watchdog said on Thursday it was ordering the U.S. online streaming service Netflix to block access to the soon-to-be-released film "Cuties" on grounds that it contains images of child exploitation.

"It was decided unanimously that the broadcaster must remove the relevant programme from its catalogue," the Radio and Television High Council (RTUK) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mert Ozkan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)