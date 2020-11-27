Watson excels as Texans beat roar-less Lions

DeShaun Watson threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Will Fuller, and the Houston Texans overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 41-25 at Detroit's Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

Fuller finished with six catches for 171 yards. Defensive end J.J. Watt returned an interception for a touchdown for the Texans (4-7), who have won three of their last four games. Tyrell Adams racked up a season-high 17 tackles and Duke Johnson had 80 scrimmage yards and also scored a touchdown.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford passed for 295 yards and one score. Adrian Peterson gained 55 yards on 15 carries and scored twice for the Lions (4-7).

Matt Prater's 29-yard field goal midway through the third quarter cut Houston's nine-point halftime lead to 23-17. Ka'imi Fairbairn's 26-yard field goal once again lifted the Texans' lead to nine points.

Watson's 40-yard scoring pass to Fuller with just over 12 minutes to go, plus Watson's shovel pass to Keke Coutee for the 2-point conversion, made it 34-17.

After the Lions turned the ball over on downs in their own territory, the Watson-Fuller combo struck again. Watson handed the ball to Johnson, who swept right before he tossed it back to the quarterback. Watson found Fuller wide open along the left sideline on a 34-yard scoring play.

Stafford threw a 14-yard scoring pass and two-point conversion to Mohamed Sanu to make it 41-25.

Detroit turnovers helped Houston establish a 23-14 halftime lead.

The Lions scored on their first possession, capped by Peterson's first touchdown of the game, a 1-yard plunge. Stafford was picked off by Watt on the Lions' next offensive play. Watt then returned the interception 19 yards for a score. The extra point try was missed.

Jonathan Williams fumbled on Detroit's next possession and the Texans' Bradley Roby recovered the ball at the Lions' 30-yard line. Houston cashed in the opportunity on Watson's 2-yard scoring pass to C.J. Prosise.

Peterson's second touchdown, another 1-yard run, briefly put Detroit back on top at 14-13.

The Texans regained the lead on Watson's 33-yard pass to Johnson with 10:18 left in the half. Fairbairn's 42-yard field goal completed the first-half scoring.

--Field Level Media