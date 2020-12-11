SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

"WE URGE THAT ANY SUCH TROOPS BE WITHDRAWN IMMEDIATELY," STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON TELLS REUTERS

11 Dec 2020 / 09:02 H.

    "WE URGE THAT ANY SUCH TROOPS BE WITHDRAWN IMMEDIATELY," STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON TELLS REUTERS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast