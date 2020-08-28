Wearing masks is not compulsory for cyclists in Paris, police say

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Paris police department said on Friday that people doing outdoors exercise and cyclists will not have to wear face masks outdoors after authorities made masks mandatory everywhere in Paris from Aug. 28.

The police department said in a statement that children under the age of 11 would also not have to wear face masks.

France made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris in order to curb a surge in coronavirus infections. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson)