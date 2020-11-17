Weatherspoon among Van Gundy's assistants in New Orleans

Teresa Weatherspoon, a former WNBA star and later the women's head coach at her alma mater, Louisiana Tech, is the latest woman to land a job as a full-time NBA assistant.

Stan Van Gundy, the new coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, promoted Weatherspoon, 54, to the position on Monday. Her previous job with the team, and with the franchise's G-League team, was as a two-way player development coach. She is the eighth woman to be named a full-time NBA assistant coach.

Weatherspoon, a 2019 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, also spent five seasons in player and franchise development for the New York Liberty, one of the two teams she played for in the WNBA.

Among her many accolades, Weatherspoon twice was a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time WNBA All-Star and a four-time selection to the All-WNBA Second Team.

In 2011, marking the WNBA's 15th season, she was named among the league's top 15 players of all time.

She spent seven seasons with the Liberty before finishing her career with one season with the Los Angeles Sparks. In 254 games, she averaged five points and 5.3 assists.

She also coached Louisiana Tech's Lady Techsters to a 99-71 mark over six seasons, including consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2010-2011.

On the court, Louisiana Tech won its second NCAA title during Weatherspoon's senior season, capping her career there from 1984-88. She averaged 8.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds in her college career.

The other assistants named by Van Gundy on Monday were Bob Beyer, Casey Hill and Rex Walters along with holdover Fred Vinson. Corey Brewer and Beno Udrih were chosen as development coaches, and they join incumbent Darnell Lazare in that role.

