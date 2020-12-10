Week 15 Browns-Giants tilt moved to Sunday night

The Cleveland Browns' Week 15 road game against the New York Giants has been moved to Sunday night.

The game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., will air at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

The Browns (9-3) have won four straight and are in second place in the AFC North. The Giants (5-7) also have a four-game winning streak and currently lead the NFC East by a tiebreaker over Washington.

Previously slated for the Sunday night slot, the Dallas Cowboys (3-9) will now host the San Francisco 49ers (5-7) at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Both teams are in last place in their respective divisions.

