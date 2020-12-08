Welling up on live TV, British health minister says vaccine brings hope

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to wipe tears from his eyes on live television on Tuesday as he spoke about the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would bring after the doom and gloom of the pandemic.

ITV interviewer Piers Morgan asked Hancock if he was emotional. Hancock closed his eyes, bowed his head and wiped the side of his eye.

"It's been such a tough year for so many people," Hancock said, his voice on the edge of breaking. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)