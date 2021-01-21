Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal.

"Last night at approximately 1600 (GMT) hours, Wockhardt UK experienced mild flooding, resulting in excess water surrounding part of the buildings across site," the company said in a statement.

"All necessary precautions were taken meaning no disruption to manufacturing or inlet of water into buildings. The site is now secure and free from any further flood damage and operating as normal." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)