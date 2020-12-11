West Indies in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Dec 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 2nd test between New Zealand and West Indies on Thursday at Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand are 294 for 6 New Zealand 1st innings Tom Latham c Joshua Da Silva b Chemar Holder 27 Tom Blundell b Shannon Gabriel 14 Will Young c Jason Holder b Shannon Gabriel 43 Ross Taylor c Joshua Da Silva b Shannon Gabriel 9 Henry Nicholls Not Out 117 BJ Watling b Alzarri Joseph 30 Daryl Mitchell lbw Chemar Holder 42 Kyle Jamieson Not Out 1 Extras 2b 6lb 0nb 0pen 3w 11 Total (84.0 overs) 294-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-31 Blundell, 2-63 Latham, 3-78 Taylor, 4-148 Young, 5-203 Watling, 6-286 Mitchell To Bat : Southee, Wagner, Boult Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Shannon Gabriel 18 5 57 3 3.17 Jason Holder 22 5 62 0 2.82 Alzarri Joseph 17 2 65 1 3.82 2w Chemar Holder 18 1 65 2 3.61 1w Roston Chase 9 1 37 0 4.11 ................................... Umpire Christopher Brown Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Video Wayne Knights Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe