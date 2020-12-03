West Indies in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Dec 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between New Zealand and West Indies on Wednesday at Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand are 243 for 2 New Zealand 1st innings Tom Latham b Kemar Roach 86 Will Young lbw Shannon Gabriel 5 Kane Williamson Not Out 97 Ross Taylor Not Out 31 Extras 6b 10lb 7nb 0pen 1w 24 Total (78.0 overs) 243-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-14 Young, 2-168 Latham To Bat : Nicholls, Blundell, Mitchell, Jamieson, Southee, Wagner, Boult Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 15 3 53 1 3.53 Shannon Gabriel 17 5 62 1 3.65 6nb Jason Holder 19 8 25 0 1.32 1nb Alzarri Joseph 17 6 43 0 2.53 1w Roston Chase 9 0 42 0 4.67 Kraigg Brathwaite 1 0 2 0 2.00 ................................... Umpire Wayne Knights Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Video Christopher Brown Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe